Kanye West to watch Donald Trump sign major bill reforming music royalties

Kanye West is to watch Donald Trump sign a major bill reforming music licensing and royalty payments after their meeting at the White House.

The rapper is scheduled to sit down with the president in Washington DC on Thursday, to discuss prison reform, manufacturing jobs and reducing gang violence in his hometown of Chicago.

West will also be present when Mr Trump signs the Music Modernisation Act, a sweeping bill long called for by the industry. Donald Trump and Kanye West are due to meet at the White House to discuss matters including criminal justice reform (Seth Wenig/AP)

The act includes guarantees artists will receive payments for pre-1972 recordings and will improve payments for songs played on streaming services.

It emerged earlier this week that West would meet Mr Trump as well as his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner.

The musician has been criticised for his vocal support of the president, while his wife, Kim Kardashian West, met the politician earlier this year and successfully lobbied for the release of a grandmother serving a life sentence.

Mr Trump recently tweeted praise for West, who closed a Saturday Night Live show wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and delivering an unscripted pro-Trump message after the cameras stopped rolling.- Press Association