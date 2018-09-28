Kanye West teams a MAGA hat with Colin Kaepernick jumper

Kanye West has been pictured wearing a Make America Great Again cap teamed with a Colin Kaepernick jumper.

The 41-year-old rapper arrived at the New York offices of The Fader, a music magazine, on Thursday, wearing the seemingly contradictory messages.

Kaepernick, an American football player, rose to prominence in 2016 after he started a campaign of kneeling during the national anthem to protest against racial injustice in the US.

He has since struggled to join an NFL team and is currently locked in a legal dispute with the league.

Make America Great Again was the slogan for Donald Trump’s presidential election campaign and the politician has called anyone “taking the knee” a “son of a bitch”.

Mr Trump argues the act disrespects the American people.

A video showed West explaining he had redesigned the red hat, saying he “put positive energy” into the item of clothing.

West has been heavily criticised for his apparent support of Mr Trump and earlier this year he said the pair share “dragon energy”.

But he supported Kaepernick this month after sportswear giant Nike made him the face of their latest Just Do It campaign.

I stand for giving everyone a voice. Adidas giving me a voice and Nike giving Colin voice on a big business level makes the world a more advanced place. — ye (@kanyewest) September 10, 2018

West tweeted: “I stand for giving everyone a voice. Adidas giving me a voice and Nike giving Colin voice on a big business level makes the world a more advanced place.”

