Kanye West surprises crowd honouring late rapper XXXTentacion

Kanye West surprised fans at a tribute honouring the late rapper XXXTentacion during Art Basel, jumping on stage to perform a brand new song that features West and the rapper who was gunned down in Florida earlier this year.

West performed One-Minute at Thursday’s release party for XXXTentacion’s first posthumous album Skins and the audience went wild.

“SKINS” out now. https://t.co/mU8M4xDnDS — MAKE OUT HILL - XXX (@xxxtentacion) December 7, 2018

West also briefly brought the late rapper’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard, on stage. Rappers Lil Wayne, Trippie Redd and PNB Rock, also paid tribute.

The 20-year-old rap star, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was fatally shot as he left a motorcycle dealership in June.

His manager Solomon Sobande described Thursday’s album release as a “triumphant” evening for longtime fans to “see their hero on a major scale accepted as the pop superstar that he is”.

- Press Association