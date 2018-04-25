Kanye West says Donald Trump is his brother

Kanye West has said US President Donald Trump is his “brother” and that the “mob” cannot make him “not love him”.

The rapper, 40, had been prolific on Twitter on Wednesday, earlier claiming to make more money from shoes than Michael Jordan.

West also appeared to confirm he had split with his manager Scooter Braun, tweeting, “I can’t be managed”.

Now he has spoken of his love for Mr Trump.

He tweeted to his more than 18 million followers: “You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy.

“He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

West, who has three children with his wife Kim Kardashian West, added: “If your friend jumps off the bridge you don’t have to do the same. Ye being Ye is a fight for you to be you.

“For people In my life the idea of Trump is pretty much a 50 50 split but I don’t tell a Hillary supporter not to support Hillary I love Hillary too.”

West, who met the then president-elect in December 2016, also tweeted to say he was neither a Democrat or a Republican.

He said: “I love when people have their own ideas. You don’t have to be allowed anymore. Just be. Love who you want to love.

“That’s free thought. I’m not even political. I’m not a democrat or a republican.”

Minutes after posting his original tweets, West looked to clarify his comments following a call from his wife.

He said: “My wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don’t agree with everything Trump does. I don’t agree 100% with anyone but myself.”

Following his meeting with Mr Trump in 2016, West told reporters they talked about “life”.