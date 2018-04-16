Kanye West returns to Twitter to share memory of Lamar Odom

Kanye West has returned to Twitter with a tribute to Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband, Lamar Odom.

The reality star, the sister of West’s wife Kim Kardashian West, welcomed her first child with NBA star Tristan Thompson last week.

West, who had previously deleted all his old tweets, shared one of his favourite memories of Odom, from his Saint Pablo concert at Madison Square Garden.

Alongside a photo of the pair, he wrote: “My favorite moment of walking into MSG to play Saint Pablo, I used to go to the hospital and play Lamar the album when he was learning to walk and talk again.

“Then we walked into the arena together.”

West had visited Odom in hospital after his overdose in a Nevada brothel in 2015.

Odom made his first public appearance afterwards at West’s Yeezy Season 3 show in February 2016.

The rapper added: “Some people have to work within the existing consciousness while some people can shift the consciousness.

“Often people working with the existing consciousness are jealous of those who are more in touch and they become hard-core capitalist in hopes of creating the illusion that the value of money is worth more than the value of time and friends.”

West also showed off an early incarnation of his trainers, the Adidas Originals Yeezy Boost 350.

And he shared a sketch of a neck tattoo design bearing the name of his son, Saint West.

West is also father to four-year-old daughter North, and newborn baby Chicago, who was born via surrogate in January.

He also gave fans a glimpse of some new boots he is working on.