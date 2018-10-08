Kanye West quits social media - again

Kanye West has deleted his social media accounts following backlash over his controversial comments.

The rapper deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts for the third time after criticism for his pro-Trump comments.

The rapper erased his social media presence last year, and previously prior to the release of his Yeezus album in 2013.

Kanye recently received boos from the audience after appearing as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live for making a pro-trump speech.

The star even tweeted a picture of himself in his infamous MAGA hat last week which led to criticism from fellow celebs.

It seems that it’s all got a bit too much for Kanye and he’s going to take a break from social media for a bit.

We have to wonder - if Kanye really behind this or is someone else pulling the strings?