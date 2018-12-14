Kanye West attacks Drake in series of tweets

Kanye West has reopened his feud with Drake.

The two performers, among the best-known and biggest-selling artists in contemporary music, have been involved in a dispute over alleged “diss” records and allegations of betrayal.

West, who is married to reality television star Kim Kardashian West, was earlier this year forced to deny rumours his wife had ever been romantically involved with Drake.

This proves shit faker than wrestling pic.twitter.com/E9wzNycJna — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

On Thursday, he returned to the feud by posting a series of tweets.

West started by sharing a text he received from a music producer named Free, who wrote that Drake’s team had asked for permission to sample a song of West’s.

Alongside a screenshot of the message, West wrote: “This proves shit faker than wrestling.”

West then attacked Drake for rapping about his Yeezy footwear line and “trying to take food out your idols kids mouths”.

Still need that apology for mentioning the 350s and trying to take food out your idols kids mouths — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

He said he has been trying to meet him for six months before accusing him of “sneak dissing” him on songs by Travis Scott, who has a child with Kardashian West’s sister, Kylie.

West also addressed Drake’s heated feud with Pusha T, whose album West produced earlier this year. It contained a track accusing Drake of not writing his own songs and he later followed it up with a single revealing the existence of Drake’s secret son.

I told you I ain’t tell Pusha about your son — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

West had been accused of being the one to tell Pusha about the child, but he denied it on Twitter.

He added: “It’s all love bro but don’t play with me. You stay too close to be playing all these industry games bro.

It’s all love bro bro but don’t play with me. You stay too close to be playing all these industry games bro — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

“I would never intentionally try to hurt you bro I never even heard none of the diss records That ain’t my MO never did a diss record. No tough talk either.

“This ain’t about who could pay to have something done to somebody This man to man bro This been bothering me too long.”

This ain’t about who could pay to have something done to somebody This man to man bro This been bothering me too long — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

West added: “Stop this already bro You getting people hurt out here And over what.”

Drake finally called — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

He later said Drake had called him, but added he had not cleared his use of the song.

West and Drake were once friends and have collaborated on several songs.

Drake is yet to publicly comment.

- Press Association