K-pop superstars BTS take on Jimmy Fallon in Fortnite dance challenge

K-pop superstars BTS took part in a dance challenge with US TV host Jimmy Fallon.

The seven-piece boyband – one of the world’s most popular musical acts – appeared on Fallon’s Tonight Show on Tuesday.

To deafening screams from their fans, known as the BTS Army, they performed dances from the popular video game Fortnite – including the orange justice, tidy, flapper and floss.

The band, consisting of RM, V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, then showed Fallon the dance from their hit single, Idol, before joking he was now their eighth member – Chimmy.

Fallon said BTS’ appearance was “phenomenal” before joking Jimin was his favourite member.

Asked what the band’s “message” was, RM replied: “It’s about speaking yourself. It’s mainly about speaking yourself instead of letting other people speak for you.

“Because to truly love ourselves is important, to firstly know who I am and where I’m from and what my name is and what my voice is.”

When asked by Fallon what was next for the group, RM said: “We want to stay humble and enjoy the ride.”

Suga then revealed the band have their sights set on the Grammys.

BTS were in New York, where Fallon’s show is filmed, after making an historic speech to the United Nations on Monday.

The band – the first South Korean musical group to speak at the UN – were invited to discuss their Love Myself campaign, a partnership with Unicef aimed at ending violence against young people.

BTS have become one of the most popular acts in music since first performing in 2013.

In August, they became the first K-pop group to enter the top 40 of the UK singles chart after their song Idol landed at number 21.

