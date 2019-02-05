K-pop group BTS ‘to present award at the Grammys’

K-pop group BTS will reportedly make an appearance at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

The band, made up of V, J-Hope, RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook and Suga, will present an award at the biggest night in music on Sunday, according to Variety.

It is unknown which award BTS will present, but the band’s name started trending worldwide on Twitter shortly after the news broke. Boyband BTS will make an appearance at the Grammy Awards, according to reports (Tom Haines/PA)

BTS are also nominated for a Grammy, earning a nod for best recording package, essentially recognition of the album artwork for their record Love Yourself: Tear.

Since forming in 2013, BTS have become one of the world’s biggest musical acts. Last year they became the first K-pop group to enter the top 40 of the UK singles chart after their song Idol landed at number 21.

The 61st Grammy Awards will take place at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar leads the way in nominations with eight, followed by Drake with seven and producer Boi-1Da on six.

