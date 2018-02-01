Justin Timberlake: Music video made me want to work with Jessica Biel again

Justin Timberlake has said he hopes to work with his wife Jessica Biel again after the actress appeared in his new music video.

Biel stars in the upcoming video for the title track of Timberlake’s new album Man Of The Woods.

He told Beats 1: “You hear all these stories about people who work together that are, you know, bonded otherwise and it was so easy.

Justin Timberlake with Zane Lowe (Beats 1)

“I actually hope we get to work together again on more stuff.

“You know because having her around, she’s such an influence on the album and so in that song being so special, it just felt like a great moment for us to share. And I just wanted it to be honest.

“There are other songs on the album, videos that I feel require a different level of performance, but that one was the first song written for the album that was written specifically about her.

A picture says a thousand words. And thank goodness because there aren't enough to express ALL the aspects of my love and respect for you. Here's to a spectacular year ahead. I'm so proud of all you've accomplished and all that is ahead for you. plus you're a super hot dad. A ninja dad. A kiddie teeth brushing, Jedi sleep mind tricking, intimidating dad voice disciplining SUPER HOT DAD. I love you, you hot dad.. I'm here, right by your side, OG fan girl #1. Happy birthday, my beloved. Now go crush it this weekend at SB LII. A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Jan 31, 2018 at 1:00pm PST

“There’s two love letters on the album. Man Of The Woods is my love letter to her and Young Man is my love letter to my son. And so it just felt like nothing else would do.”

The couple’s son Silas, two, appears on the track that was written in his honour, and Timberlake said: “I was at the studio and it was a video actually that my wife recorded of him and they were singing Happy Birthday to me because I was working on my birthday at the studio, and at the end he just says ‘I love you’.”

He added: “I always knew I always wanted to write a song for him, but I didn’t know it was going to be a song to him.

These 2 angels… The greatest gift I've ever known. And, the reason I won't EVER STOP! Happy Fathers Day to all the Dads out there! Hope you are enjoying! #Howearlyistooearlyforafathersdaybeer A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT

“You know it really turned out to be like if I was going to write him a letter, I’d probably be more wordy and specific in the letter, but this was like just my love letter to him that I felt like maybe this is something he can have as sort of a time capsule.”

Listen to Timberlake’s exclusive track-by-track of Man Of The Woods with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 at apple.co/zane.