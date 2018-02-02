Justin Timberlake dances with Jessica Biel in a log cabin in new music video

Justin Timberlake has unveiled the music video for new track Man Of The Woods on the same day the album of the same name was released.

The pop star and actor’s first record in five years has been billed by Timberlake as a collection of southern American music with a modern spin.

His wife, actress Jessica Biel, features on several tracks and makes a cameo in the latest video as the couple dance around a log cabin after Timberlake honours the song’s title by taking a wander through the woods.

Directed by Paul Hunter, the four-minute video also features the musician appear as all four members of a barber shop quartet and sees him enjoy a ride on a zip wire.

Fans reacted to the album and video online with many backing Timberlake’s return to music.

@Lewie1985 tweeted: “Man of the woods is hands down @jtimberlake best album yet #manofthewoods.”

@Ms_ErikaLynn843 wrote on Twitter: “We didn’t deserve #manofthewoods but we still got it. @jtimberlake you are literally a gift to this world. Dude. This was a freaking work of art. Whew!”

@TrinityTravis2k posted: “JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE SNAPPED ON THIS #ManOfTheWoods ALBUM. A MASTERPIECE. ALREADY THE ALBUM OF THE YEAR.”

@ZakariaMJ tweeted: “Justin didn’t make an album for radio or a hit single to burn out and people forgets bt it 2 days later. This is a legacy right here. This is what GOOD MUSIC sounds like.”

Timberlake is to perform at the half-time show during Sunday night’s Super Bowl.