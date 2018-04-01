Justin Bieber tells fans on Easter Sunday: Jesus has changed my life

Justin Bieber has shared an Easter message with his fans, telling them: “Jesus has changed my life.”

The pop heartthrob, 24, posted a note on Instagram on Easter Sunday reminding his 98.3 million followers of the real meaning of the holiday.

“Jesus has changed my life,” wrote the singer.

“Easter is not about a bunny, its a reminder that my Jesus died on the cross for my sins and then rose from the dead defeating death!”


Happy easter

The Canadian star, who has been religious for many years, continued: “I believe this happened and it changes everything!

“I am set free from bondage and shame.

“I am a child of the most high God and he loves me exactly where I am, how am, for who I am.”
