Justin Bieber shares bizarre picture of his face edited onto Beyonce’s body

Back to Showbiz Home

Justin Bieber entertained his millions of fans when he posted a bizarre picture that combined himself with Beyonce.

He posted an image on Instagram which showed his face edited onto a photo of the R&B superstar, complete with her hair and body in a curve-hugging black mini-dress.

Along with the fun snap, he wrote: “Y’all need to meet my sister Rachel Bieber.”

Y’all need to meet my sister Rachel Bieber

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Within a few hours, the picture had been liked more than 3.2 million times.

The What Do You Mean? hitmaker did not reveal if the digital artistry was his own work or that of somebody else.

Fans were amused and somewhat baffled by the picture, and Bieber’s friend, actor Patrick Schwarzenegger, joked: “Bruh set me up! Finally be brothers.”
KEYWORDS: Entertainment, Music, World, Showbiz, Bieber, UK, Justin Bieber, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in Showbiz