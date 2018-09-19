Justin Bieber serenaded fiance Hailey Baldwin while busking in London

Justin Bieber has gone back to his roots this week and busked on the streets of London.

The What Do You Mean singer decided to add a romantic element to his impromptu street concert outside Buckingham Palace by serenading his new fiance, Hailey Baldwin.

Sure bless!

The 24-year-old couldn’t stop showering Baldwin with affection, declaring to onlookers, “That girl right there is the love of my life.”

Young love, ain’t it great.

Bieber and Baldwin announced their engagement earlier this summer via social media.

By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

