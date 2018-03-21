Justin Bieber joins Craig David on stage in Los Angeles

Justin Bieber joined Craig David on stage in Los Angeles as he bounced back from his latest reported break-up from Selena Gomez.

The Canadian musician, 24 , offered his support to David at the R&B star’s show at The Roxy on Tuesday night.

Bieber told the crowd: “This guy right here supported me from day one, came to my show in London.

Thank you L.A for the amazing energy tonight for my @TS5 show🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 Special thanks to @justinbieber for passing through and showing so much love & for the kind words on stage✨👏🏽 #TheTimeIsNOW https://t.co/Nl3tyBy4zX

🎥 Thanks @dperezaudio pic.twitter.com/VDEySkcLae — Craig David (@CraigDavid) March 21, 2018

“I look up to him, he’s an amazing guy and he’s an incredible artist, I’m just glad to be here I had so much fun.”

David wrote on Twitter: “Thank you L.A for the amazing energy tonight for my @TS5 show. Special thanks to @justinbieber for passing through and showing so much love & for the kind words on stage.”

On Wednesday David, 36, was among a line-up of stars it was announced will perform for the Queen’s birthday on April 21.

Other artists include Kylie Minogue, Sting, Sir Tom Jones, Anne-Marie, Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes and South African male choir Ladysmith Black Mambazo.