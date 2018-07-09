Justin Bieber confirms his engagement to Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber has confirmed his engagement to Hailey Baldwin after weeks of dating.

It was reported on the weekend that the popstar, 24, popped the question to the 21-year-old supermodel at a restaurant in the Bahamas.

Now, Bieber has confirmed the news, sharing a black-and-white picture of the pair that shows a diamond ring on Baldwin’s left hand.

Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA VE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!! A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jul 9, 2018 at 3:14pm PDT

Writing to his 100 million followers on Instagram, the Canadian said: “Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY.”

Bieber went on to thank God before adding that he was “excited” his younger siblings would get to see a “healthy stable marriage and look for the same”.

Within minutes of being posted, the picture and its accompanying message had more than a million likes.

Hailey Baldwin is engaged to Justin Bieber after weeks of dating (PA)

Bieber added: “Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured!”

An American gossip website first broke news of the engagement on the weekend, reporting Bieber’s security team told onlookers at the restaurant to put their phones away before the popstar got down in one knee in front of diners.

Baldwin, also a Canadian, is the daughter of the actor Stephen Baldwin and the niece of Alec Baldwin.

Bieber is said to have previously dated Baldwin in between seeing pop star Selena Gomez.

- Press Association