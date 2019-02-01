Jussie Smollett says ‘justice will be served’ as he breaks silence over attack

Empire actor Jussie Smollett said he believed “justice will be served” as he spoke publicly for the first time since being targeted in an allegedly homophobic and racist assault.

Smollett, who is black and came out as gay in 2015, was attacked by two men in Chicago on Tuesday, police said.

In a statement to US magazine Essence, Smollett said he “needed a moment to process” the “trauma, grief and pain”.

However, he warned that his attack should not be seen as an isolated incident and that similar incidents happened often. Jussie Smollett released a statement via US magazine Essence (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Smollett also claimed that “certain inaccuracies and misrepresentations” had been spread since his release from hospital.

He said: “I am working with authorities and have been 100% factual and consistent on every level.

“Despite my frustrations and deep concern with certain inaccuracies and misrepresentations that have been spread, I still believe that justice will be served.

“As my family stated, these types of cowardly attacks are happening to my sisters, brothers and non-gender conforming siblings daily.

“I am not and should not be looked upon as an isolated incident.” The actor was attacked by two men, according to police (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The attackers poured an “unknown chemical substance” over Smollett and wrapped a rope around his neck, according to investigators.

They shouted racial and homophobic slurs throughout the attack, police said. No arrests have been made.

Closing his statement, he said: “We will talk soon and I will address all details of this horrific incident, but I need a moment to process.

“Most importantly, during times of trauma, grief and pain, there is still a responsibility to lead with love. It’s all I know. And that can’t be kicked out of me.”

Smollett has starred in Fox’s musical drama Empire since 2015. He plays Jamal, the gay son of a music mogul, played by Terence Howard.

His Empire co-star Taraji P Henson is among the celebrities to have offered their support on social media.

As well as his acting, Smollett is also a singer and activist who has advocated HIV/Aids prevention.

- Press Association