Julia Roberts remembers Paul Newman a decade after his death

Julia Roberts called Paul Newman a “Gent of a man” as she remembered the late actor on the 10th anniversary of his death.

The image posted on Instagram shows the actress and the Hollywood star laughing together.

“Ten Years since we lost this Giant and Gent of a man,” Roberts wrote.

Newman, known for many films including Cool Hand Luke and Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid, died in 2008 aged 83.

Pretty Woman star Roberts previously called Newman her “hero” and was involved with his Hole In The Wall Gang, which funds camp programmes for children with serious illnesses.

