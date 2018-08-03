Julia Roberts praises Samantha Barks for Pretty Woman role
Julia Roberts has praised British actress Samantha Barks for her interpretation of the role that made her a star.
Barks is currently appearing on Broadway in Pretty Woman – The Musical, 28 years after Roberts became a household name for her role in the film about prostitute Vivian Ward, who falls in love with a businessman, played by Richard Gere.
Roberts paid a visit to the Nederlander Theatre in New York City for a special performance of the stage show honouring the film’s late director Garry Marshall.
She walked the red carpet with Marshall’s widow Barbara and later met Barks, best known for her role in the big screen version of Les Miserables, backstage.
She shared a photograph on Instagram of the two smiling together, writing: “Lovely to meet this talented woman. ”
Barks also shared a photograph of Julia sitting amongst the cast, writing: “This amazing family really are so special! Last night was a night I will never forget! What a way to honour the one and only Garry Marshall!”
The musical features an original score by Bryan Adams and his songwriting partner Jim Vallance.
- Press Association
