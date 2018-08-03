Julia Roberts praises Samantha Barks for Pretty Woman role

Julia Roberts has praised British actress Samantha Barks for her interpretation of the role that made her a star.

Barks is currently appearing on Broadway in Pretty Woman – The Musical, 28 years after Roberts became a household name for her role in the film about prostitute Vivian Ward, who falls in love with a businessman, played by Richard Gere.

Seats have just been released for a special tribute performance of #PrettyWomanTheMusical this Thursday evening, August 2 at 6:30pm, honoring Garry Marshall. Link in bio. A post shared by Pretty Woman: The Musical (@prettywoman) on Jul 30, 2018 at 3:17pm PDT

Roberts paid a visit to the Nederlander Theatre in New York City for a special performance of the stage show honouring the film’s late director Garry Marshall.

She walked the red carpet with Marshall’s widow Barbara and later met Barks, best known for her role in the big screen version of Les Miserables, backstage.

28 years ago, the world fell in love with the brilliant @juliaroberts. Tonight, alongside Barbara Marshall, she honors the legacy of #GarryMarshall—the director who impacted so many with his warmth and vision! #PrettyWomanTheMusical A post shared by Pretty Woman: The Musical (@prettywoman) on Aug 2, 2018 at 3:40pm PDT

She shared a photograph on Instagram of the two smiling together, writing: “Lovely to meet this talented woman. ”

Lovely to meet this talented woman. 💞💃🏼💞 #prettywomanthemusical #supercast A post shared by Julia Roberts (@juliaroberts) on Aug 3, 2018 at 6:51am PDT

Barks also shared a photograph of Julia sitting amongst the cast, writing: “This amazing family really are so special! Last night was a night I will never forget! What a way to honour the one and only Garry Marshall!”

This amazing family really are so special! Last night was a night I will never forget! What a way to honour the one and only Garry Marshall! ❤️ @prettywoman @juliaroberts A post shared by @ samanthabarks on Aug 3, 2018 at 8:36am PDT

The musical features an original score by Bryan Adams and his songwriting partner Jim Vallance.

- Press Association