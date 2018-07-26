Josh O’Connor to play Charles in next series of The Crown

Actor Josh O’Connor has been cast as Prince Charles in the next two series of Netflix drama series The Crown, it has been announced.

O’Connor, 28, is known for his performance in 2017 film God’s Own Country, for which he won a British Independent Film Award.

Quoted on a post on the show’s official Twitter profile O’Connor said: “I am thrilled to be joining The Firm for the next instalment of The Crown.

Josh O’Connor will play Prince Charles in The Crown Season Three. pic.twitter.com/FHrqE2dQhA — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) July 26, 2018

“Seasons three and four will follow some of the most turbulent events in the Prince of Wales’ life and our national story and I’m excited to be bringing to life the man in the midst of it all.

“I’m very aware it’s a formidably talented family to be joining, but reliably informed I have the ears for the part and will fit right in.”

Actress Marion Bailey has also been confirmed for the part of the Queen Mother in the next instalment of the drama created by film writer Peter Morgan.

Marion Bailey will play the Queen Mother in The Crown Season Three. pic.twitter.com/T6JX2D8Qyg — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) July 26, 2018

Bailey, 67, is known for her appearances in her partner Mike Leigh’s movies including Meantime, All Or Nothing and Vera Drake.

Bailey was also quoted in a tweet on the programme’s profile saying: “Wonderful to be joining The Crown.

“It’s a brilliant show and we have a tough act to follow but what a gift to be playing the fascinating and greatly loved Queen Mother.

“Thrilled to be on board and working with such a top-notch team.”

O’Connor and Bailey join a cast that is already set to include Olivia Colman, who has taken over from Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II, and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, previously played by Bafta winner Vanessa Kirby.

The cast has been changed in keeping with the ageing of the characters.

The first series portrayed the earlier days of the Queen’s reign and the second covered the period from 1956 until 1963.

It recently picked up 13 Emmy nominations, among them a nod in the coveted outstanding drama series category.

The third series is due to air on Netflix in 2019.

- Press Association