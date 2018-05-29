Josh Groban announces Irish show

Josh Groban has announced an Irish show as a part of his 2018 Arena tour.

Multi-platinum award-winning singer, songwriter and global superstar Josh Groban announce will come to 3Arena Dublin on 16 December.

This is Josh’s first tour since his sold-out Stages Tour 2015/2016.

Speaking about the gigs, Groban said: “I can’t wait to get back on the road and play old and new songs for my fans,”

“It's the thing I most look forward to. Creating a show each tour that gives everyone there, including me, an experience they want to hold onto.”

Tickets from €69.50 including booking and facility fees go on sale at 9am this Friday via Ticketmaster