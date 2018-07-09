Jonathan Ross replaces Russell Brand on Roast Battle UK judging panel

Jonathan Ross has joined the judging panel of the second series of Roast Battle UK, replacing Russell Brand in the line-up.

He joins returning judges Jimmy Carr and Katherine Ryan for the Comedy Central show, which sees comedians exchanging insults.

Jimmy Carr is returning for a second series (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Louise Holmes, of Comedy Central UK, said: “We’re beyond thrilled to have Jonathan joining the stellar team of Jimmy and Katherine as his quick-witted brand of comedy makes him a great fit for the show.

“Jonathan is a hugely loved British star; we know fans of the show will be just as excited as we are.”

The show will return for five new episodes, which will culminate in one comedian being crowned the winner of the battle by the judging panel.

The first series began in January and became Comedy Central’s highest-rated UK commission.

Ross and Brand are known to share a similar sense of humour but it got them into trouble in 2008 after they prank-called Fawlty Towers star Andrew Sachs on Brand’s BBC Radio Two show and made crude remarks about his granddaughter.

Russell Brand and Jonathan Ross caused controversy with their prank call (John Stillwell/PA)

The incident prompted Brand to resign, while Ross was suspended without pay for 12 weeks and ultimately left the BBC.

- Press Association