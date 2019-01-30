Jonathan Ross pays emotional tribute to mother after her death

Jonathan Ross has announced the death of his “wonderful, loving, glamorous” mother at the age of 79.

The chat show presenter, 58, posted a message on Twitter paying tribute to Martha Ross.

She was an actress and radio presenter who appeared in BBC soap EastEnders as a market stall worker for many years.

“Today, my Family and I will gather to say goodbye to our Mum, Grandma, Great-Grandma. Martha,” Ross said.

“A wonderful, loving, glamorous, thoughtful, vivacious woman.

“Always smiling. Always happy. Always putting us first. We were so lucky to have her. We love you Mum x.”

Shane Richie, Ant and Dec and Gaby Roslin were among those paying tribute.

EastEnders star Richie said: “What a lady, what a bloody great lady..i remember how nervous I was on my very 1st day on Albert sq back in 2002 and she just held my hand ….she had a heart bigger than any fictional market…thank you Martha.”

Ant and Dec tweeted a heart emoji and Roslin wrote: “Oh no. I am so sorry. Sending you all my deepest sympathies and love.”

When one person told Ross his mother had been proud of him and his brother Paul Ross, the star said: “Thanks. Although she would have corrected you by saying ‘I’m proud of ALL my children’.”

- Press Association