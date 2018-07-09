Jonathan Rhys Meyers’ wife thanks fans for ‘compassion’ after plane row report

Jonathan Rhys Meyers’ wife has thanked fans for their compassion over the actor’s “ongoing battle with addiction” following reports of a row on a flight.

Gossip site TMZ said the Irish star was detained by police at LAX airport on Sunday, after getting into a verbal altercation with wife Mara Lane and using an e-cigarette on an American Airlines flight.

Rhys Meyers has previously battled alcohol problems.

Lane posted a message on Instagram following the report, addressing her husband’s struggle with addiction and saying he was “deeply sorry”.

8 months of sobriety and an unfortunate day of airline travel. We were in South America specifically working holistically through anger issues that result in these kinds of episodes. When in it… he is not in a frame of mind where he can really even comprehend the repercussions and necessary response to his own actions. J IS extremely sorry for any inconveniences caused to anyone traveling yesterday. There was no argument, just me asking him to not use his e cig per stewardess' request to me and him not being himself, speaking very very unkindly. It was out of his character. It was unbeknownst to me anything that happened on flight, as I was with my son with a privacy wall up. We are home safe and he is feeling deeply sorry for any remote disrespect afforded to me, attendants, onlookers or officers. Thank you for your compassion on this ongoing battle with addiction we are in

Rhys Meyers, 40, and Lane tied the knot in 2016 and have a one-year-old son together.

Representatives for Rhys Meyers have been contacted for comment.

- Press Association