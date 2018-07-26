Jonathan from ‘Queer Eye’ channeled his inner Bob Ross and we’re here for it

If you’ve been watching Netflix’s ‘Queer Eye’ lately then Jonathan Van Ness has definitely captured your heart and in a new video he's talking all things ‘L’art’.

The video shows Van Ness painting a gorgeous piece of artwork of the Georgia hills where ‘Queer Eye’ is filmed.

The star is the grooming expert on the ‘Fab Five’ team and his attempt at trying to paint makes us love him even more.

Like any good masterpiece, Jonathan painted an uncanny version of himself into the artwork and voila - l'art was reborn.

Round of applause for this modern day Picasso - you did amazing sweetie.

If you want the chance to see Jonathan’s masterpiece then it’ll be on display at the Leslie-Lohman Museum in the SoHo neighbourhood of New York City until August 8.
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

