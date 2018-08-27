Jon Stewart and Dave Chappelle are coming to Dublin
US comedians Jon Stewart and Dave Chappelle will appear in Dublin for one night only this October.
This is the first time the duo have announced a joint Irish engagement and their tour will be the second time the two appear on stage together.
Jon Stewart previously made a surprise appearance during Dave Chappelle’s set at New York’s Radio City Music Hall in August 2017.
The pair will take over 3Arena on Wednesday, October 17.
Tickets from €29.65 including booking and facility fees go on sale Friday at 10am.
This show is a strict 'no mobile phone' show and will be using Yondr technology.
Attendees are advised to leave their phones in their cars or at home.
Anyone who brings a mobile phone has to place it in a locked Yondr pouch.
Anyone caught with a mobile phone inside the venue will be immediately ejected.
