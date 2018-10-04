Jon Favreau releases details of upcoming Star Wars TV series

Jon Favreau has released details on his upcoming Star Wars TV series and revealed it is called The Mandalorian.

Favreau is set to write and produce the show, due to air on Disney’s streaming service which is scheduled to launch in 2019.

On Instagram, Favreau shared details of the series with fans.

He wrote: “After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe.

“The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.”

Disney’s streaming service is designed to rival Netflix and will be the exclusive home for Marvel films as well as Pixar properties.

American actor and director Favreau, 51, known for starring in films including Swingers, The Break-Up and Couples Retreat, also has previous experience of working on the Star Wars franchise.

He had roles in Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series and in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

- Press Association