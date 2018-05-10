Johnny Logan to sing on Late Late ahead of Eurovision final

Eurovision winner Johnny Logan and rugby player Jamie Heaslip will join Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late Show this Friday.

Jamie Heaslip saw his time playing professional rugby come to a premature end thanks to injury earlier this year.

The Kildare man will be chatting to Tubridy about his Grand Slam and Heineken Cup-winning career.

He will be filling viewers in on how retirement is treating him and, as he and wife Sheena O’Buachalla prepare to welcome their first baby, how he is preparing for fatherhood.

He will also be revealing if he fancies Leinster’s chances in this weekend’s Champions Cup final.

Eurovision winners Johnny Logan and Secret Garden will be singing You Raise Me Up, the worldwide hit penned by Secret Garden’s Rolf Lovland and another Irish Eurovision winner, Brendan Graham.

Sixteen-year-old Ian O’Connell’s life was dramatically changed when he was paralysed from the shoulders down in a bike accident last year.

He is going to chat with Ryan about the challenges he faces and why he wants to encourage people to be positive and live life to the fullest.

The new documentary My Trans Life gives an intimate portrait of young Irish transgender people on their journey to transition.

On Friday night, viewers will meet teenager Luke O’Reilly Kane and his mum Maura and Nicky Manning as they share the story of how they realised their true selves and the struggles they have encountered since coming out as trans.

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prepare to walk down the aisle for a wedding watched all around the world, longtime chronicler of the British royal family, Andrew Morton, will be in the studio.

Having written a new book about Meghan, charting her life from growing up in the Californian suburbs to joining the highest ranks of one of the world’s most famous royal houses, he will be filling viewers in on what is in store for her.

We will be finding out whether the budding restorers taking part in this year’s Late Late Show Antiques Special were able to make a silk purse from a sow’s ear with their old crocks.

And Ryan will be revealing how he got on with that tired school desk.

Plus new music from Ash.

