Johnny Depp to tour UK alongside Alice Cooper in The Hollywood Vampires

Hollywood star Johnny Depp is to bring his musical talents to the UK alongside Alice Cooper and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry.

The trio – who together are billed as The Hollywood Vampires – are to embark on a short UK tour this summer where they will be joined by The Darkness and The Damned.

Depp – who last month performed on stage with The Pogues’ Shane MacGowan – has long enjoyed an interest in music and provided backing vocals to Aerosmith track Freedom.

He has also performed with Marilyn Manson, Willie Nelson and the Black Keys and attended Glastonbury festival in 2017.

A number of rock star friends are to make surprise appearances during the four dates, which includes trips to London and Birmingham.

Depp warned: “There will be rumbling in ears and there might be blood trickling out of one ear.”

The band, who released their debut album in 2015, will play Birmingham’s Genting Arena on June 16 before heading to London’s Wembley Arena on June 20 with dates in Manchester and Glasgow in between.

Hollywood Vampires resurrects a name Cooper previously used with the likes of Keith Moon, Harry Nilsson, John Lennon and Ringo Starr.