John Partridge has opened up about his diagnosis: Here’s how to spot the signs of testicular cancer

Former EastEnders actor John Partridge touched many hearts last night on ITV’s The Real Full Monty, when he opened up about his experiences with testicular cancer.

He hadn’t previously spoken about the tumour, which he suffered back in 2004. Fighting back tears, Partridge said: “I never told anyone because I didn’t want people to think I was sick, and I still feel like that.”

Over a decade later, Partridge still finds it hard to talk about his cancer diagnosis (Ian West/PA)

Partridge had a tumour removed that was so large, he needed 102 stitches afterwards, and his story really touched viewers.

#TheRealFullMonty well done John Partridge, true courage x — Summer Charity Ball (@CharityBall18) March 28, 2018

Absolutely weeping at #TheRealFullMonty admire John Partridge so much. What a brave man 💕 — danielle (@DaniMurinas98) March 28, 2018

John Partridge .. so emotional.. Great respect ❤️#TheRealFullMonty — Gillian Hudson (@JillHudson21) March 28, 2018

The show’s aim was to raise cancer awareness, and was supported by charities Movember, Prostate Cancer UK, Cancer Research and Everyman.

Mr Ramasamy Jaganathan, consultant urologist at Spire Parkway Hospital in Solihull, says that if you do have testicular cancer, the sooner treatment begins, the greater chance there is of recovery.

Anyone else catch Full Monty Live last night? What a great thing to raise awareness off. The huge danger for us men of testicular cancer — Christian O'Connell (@OC) March 29, 2018

Jaganathan says there are two major signs to watch out for:

Lumps in the testicle

“A typical sign is a painless swelling or lump in one of the testicles. Although not all lumps found in the scrotum will be cancerous – many will be benign cysts – it is very important to get any lump checked out as soon as possible,” he says.

“Lumps within the scrotum can have many different causes, and testicular cancer is rare, according to NHS figures less than 4%. The lump will often be about the size of a pea, although some may be larger.”

Please guys don’t forget to check yourselves & please don’t be too scared to go (or do that “man” thing of not bothering to go) to the doctors if you think there’s something wrong. Prostate & testicular cancer can be treated if caught early #ProstateCancer #TesticularCancer — Jodie Marsh (@JodieMarsh) March 28, 2018

Other changes in the testicle

“You should also watch out for any change in size or texture of the testicles,” Jaganathan advises.

Other symptoms that can change the way your testicle feels include an increase in firmness, a dull ache or a sharp pain, as well as a feeling of heaviness in your scrotum.

Always speak to your GP if you are concerned.