John Malkovich to play Hercule Poirot in BBC drama

Hollywood star John Malkovich will bring a “unique approach” to the role of Hercule Poirot – starring as the detective in a new Agatha Christie drama.

The three-part adaptation of The ABC Murders, Christie’s 1936 classic, marks the return of one of crime fiction’s best-known characters to the small screen.

Ex-Harry Potter star Rupert Grint has also signed up for the BBC One drama, which will start filming in June.

Rupert Grint will star in The ABC Murders (Ian West/PA)

David Suchet previously played the dapper detective, with his trademark moustache, for 25 years in the ITV series about the Belgian sleuth.

Executive producer James Prichard said: “The ABC Murders is one of my great-grandmother’s most unsettling and intense stories and Hercule Poirot one of her most intriguing characters.

“I am humbled by the quality of cast we have lined up for the show and I am most excited to experience the unique approach John Malkovich will bring to the role in this thrilling one-off television adaptation.”

A “brutal story of violence and lies” set in the 1930s, The ABC Murders will be adapted by Sarah Phelps, who made her mark with the recent Christie whodunnit Ordeal By Innocence.

David Suchet previously starred as Poirot (Ian West/PA)

The cast also features Broadchurch actor Andrew Buchan, Twin Peaks’ star Eamon Farren and Game Of Thrones’ Tara Fitzgerald, alongside Dangerous Liaisons actor Malkovich.

The ABC Murders will be directed by Alex Gabassi, whose credits include The Frankenstein Chronicles.

- Press Association