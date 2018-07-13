John Legend is one award away from becoming an EGOT winner

Singer John Legend is up for an Emmy award for his role in Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert at this year's Emmy awards.

If Legend wins, he could earn EGOT status for having won the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

I'm so proud of our Jesus Christ Superstar team! 13 Emmy nominations! We really had so much fun working on this together. So happy for everyone involved. — John Legend (@johnlegend) July 12, 2018

If Legend were to achieve EGOT status, he would also make history by becoming the first black man to do so.

Only 12 others have in the past won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony.

The list includes Whoopi Goldberg, Mel Brooks and Rita Moreno.

Whoopi Goldberg is one of the rare few to have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony award.

Wife Chrissy Teigen and friend Ava DuVernay were quick to show their support for Legend on Twitter.

13 nominations for Jesus Christ Superstar this morning! John got two emmy nominations! If he wins, he will complete his EGOT and my spike tv award will probably be moved. But it’s ok I AM SO PROUD! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 12, 2018

Oscar: SELMA 2015

Tony: JITNEY 2017

Grammy: A bunch, including GLORY.



Emmy: I’m deeply invested in this happening. Because the man is so wildly talented. And just a good human. I will dance and twirl and celebrate when @JohnLegend cracks the whole game and achieves EGOT level. https://t.co/IWQBFAyuRY — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 12, 2018

We will find out if Legend achieves the milestone when the winners are announced at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 17.