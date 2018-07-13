John Legend is one award away from becoming an EGOT winner

Singer John Legend is up for an Emmy award for his role in Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert at this year's Emmy awards.

If Legend wins, he could earn EGOT status for having won the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

If Legend were to achieve EGOT status, he would also make history by becoming the first black man to do so.

Only 12 others have in the past won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony.

The list includes Whoopi Goldberg, Mel Brooks and Rita Moreno.

Whoopi Goldberg is one of the rare few to have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony award.

Wife Chrissy Teigen and friend Ava DuVernay were quick to show their support for Legend on Twitter.

We will find out if Legend achieves the milestone when the winners are announced at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 17.
