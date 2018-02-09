John Legend denies Chrissy Teigen’s ‘vile’ charger theft claims

John Legend has jokingly hit back at the “vile claims” made by his wife Chrissy Teigen in which she said he had nabbed all of her phone chargers.

The singer was scolded by his model partner on Twitter but he has now fired back.

Legend tweeted: “These outrageous allegations are simply false. I have been transparent and truthful about these vile claims, but I will not further engage publicly with a coordinated smear campaign.”

Teigen had initially posted: “yes @johnlegend I buy and leave all the phone chargers all around the house just so you can unplug them all and take them to work with you. all of them!

“I love that you love chargers! they’re all for you! I just love you that’s why I buy them. because you love them!”

The Lip Sync Battle star then posted a photo of the unicorn phone charger with a pastel-coloured horn and wrote: “I’m buying this,” adding: “@johnlegend take this one u thief.”

However, following Legend’s denial, actress Mindy Kaling pointed out how long it had taken him to respond.

She tweeted him: “You responded like a day later, you are so guilty dude.”

Following Teigen’s initial complaint, she received commiseration from Orange Is The New Black star Ruby Rose, who replied to Teigen’s post and tagged her girlfriend Jessica Origliasso, writing: “@Jessicaveronica lol .. You. You are why I need 50000 chargers on my rider.”

Rose’s response inspired Teigen, who said: “That is such a good rider idea!!! I only think of food and vagina things!”

Teigen is currently pregnant with her second child with Legend, whom she married in 2013.

They welcomed daughter Luna in 2016.