John Legend and Chrissy Teigen host star-studded Christmas special

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen hosted a star-studded Christmas special.

The celebrity couple appeared in an hour-long programme on US television where Legend performed several tracks from his upcoming album, A Legendary Christmas.

They were joined by famous friends including Kim Kardashian West, her mother Kris Jenner and Legend’s “mentor” Stevie Wonder.

Tune in now to @nbc to watch #ALegendaryChristmas with John and Chrissy! pic.twitter.com/1sfwDLHthZ — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 29, 2018

The variety show – also titled A Legendary Christmas – saw Jenner give Teigen a customised “Khrissy” headband, explaining that “everything is better spelled with a K”.

Teigen then signed a contract officially making Jenner her mother.

Another segment saw Legend and Teigen joined by celebrities including former Glee star Darren Criss, pop singer Meghan Trainer and actress Jane Lynch in going door-to-door and surprising people by singing Christmas carols.

One stunned man said: “John Legend?! You’re singing in the front yard?” John Legend and Chrissy Teigen hosted their own Christmas special (Ian West/PA)

Another scene sees a girl tell Legend her favourite film is La La Land, which he starred in.

Teigen jumped in: “OK, he had a small role, first of all.”

She later explained it is important to keep her Oscar, Grammy, Emmy and Tony award-winning husband “humble”.

The Fab Five from Netflix’s makeover show Queer Eye – Tan France, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness and Bobby Berk – surprised Legend and Teigen’s two-year-old daughter Luna with a FaceTime call and Kim Kardashian was camera-shy in turning down a selfie with an annoying family member.

As well as the comedy sketches, viewers were treated to music from the guests, with Wonder performing his hit What Christmas Means to Me along with Legend and the house band.

Teigen and Legend were then surrounded by their actual family for a performance on the piano, and writing on Twitter, Teigen said: “Very happy to have this memory (and footage!) forever. Thank you guys so much for watching my heart is happy.”

It was! Very happy to have this memory (and footage!) forever. Thank you guys so much for watching my heart is happy https://t.co/dUvGdIfCp9 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 29, 2018

Legend and Teigen married in 2013 and as well as daughter Luna also have a six-month-old son, Miles Theodore.

- Press Association