John Krasinski knew he 'married up' after confrontation with customs agent

John Krasinski stopped by the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and proved definitively, that he 'married up'.

When Emily Blunt came up in their conversation there was an immediate applause and cheer from the audience.

"That reaction means I married up, and don't I know it," said Krasinski.

He then went on to tell a story about getting stopped by a customs agent in the UK and subsequently trolled because of who he is married to.


You?! You married Emily Blunt?!
By Greg Murphy

