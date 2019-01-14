John Krasinski calls wife Emily Blunt the love of his life

John Krasinski called wife Emily Blunt “the love of my life” during an emotional acceptance speech at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

A Quiet Place, which starred the couple and was also written and directed by Krasinski, was named best sci-fi or horror movie at the ceremony on Sunday.

The post-apocalyptic film features a family struggling in a world haunted by blind monsters with an acute sense of hearing. John Krasinski and wife Emily Blunt shared a hug after their film A Quiet Place won a prize at the Critics’ Choice Awards (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Krasinski and Blunt, who married in 2010 and have two daughters together, play a husband and wife desperately trying to keep their children safe.

While accepting the award at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar, Krasinski described the film as “a love letter to my kids” before paying tribute to Blunt.

He said: “Thank you so much. Wow. I don’t know what’s going on right now. I blacked out about six seconds ago. I want to say thank you to all the incredible kindness that has been shown to this film.

“I got to make a movie about a love story and a love letter to my kids. I got to do it with the love of my life by my side, so I’m pretty sure it doesn’t get much better than that. Thank you so much.”

The couple then shared a hug on stage. Mary Poppins Returns star Blunt was nominated for best actress and best actress in a comedy, but missed out on both prizes.

