John Barrowman: I would be King or Queen of the Jungle

John Barrowman has said he would like his title to be gender fluid if he wins I’m A Celebrity.

The Torchwood and Doctor Who actor is one of the contestants going Down Under for the upcoming series of the ITV show, which crowns a King or Queen of the Jungle at the end.

“I would be over the moon if I won,” he said. “I would be the King or Queen of the Jungle.”

Barrowman, who married his husband in 2013, said he was ready to embrace the gruelling trials on the show.

But he confessed he was dreading any coffin-style challenges.

“If they put me in a box like a coffin, I know I am going to have a problem,” said the 51-year-old.

“I will have to really figure that one out when it happens as I know filming Torchwood, there was a scene where we filmed in a coffin. They put me in a coffin in a drawer and I couldn’t do it.

“It was see-through and so I could see space but I couldn’t do it. I had a panic.

“That might be the challenge that is most fearful for me. But realistically, you know they are not going to do anything that hurts you.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! starts on Sunday November 18 on ITV.

- Press Association