Joe Wicks ‘absolutely buzzing’ about impending fatherhood

Personal trainer Joe Wicks has announced he is going to be a father.

The Body Coach and his partner Rosie are expecting their first child together this summer.

Wicks, 31, posted a picture on Instagram of the happy pair clutching a sonogram, saying they were “absolutely buzzing” to be expecting.

Hey everyone, I’m gonna be a Daddy ❤️☺️ This is the first time I’ve ever shared a photo of myself with Rosie. I’ve always chosen to keep my personal life and relationship private but with such an amazing new thing coming into our lives I thought it would be nice to share the news with you myself. We are both absolutely buzzing to be parents. We don’t know the sex of the baby but it’s due in just over 10 weeks time. 👨‍👩‍👧❤️ #TheBabyCoach coming soon..! A post shared by Joe Wicks (@thebodycoach) on May 13, 2018 at 10:17am PDT

- Press Association