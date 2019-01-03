Joe Sugg says Strictly was the best experience of his life

Joe Sugg has said appearing on Strictly Come Dancing was the best experience of his life.

The YouTube star released a video with Strictly dance partner Dianne Buswell, and said the duo were happy with their performance despite missing out on victory in the final.

Sugg is delighted with the experience of the show, and said that he and Buswell “feel like winners” after their time in the competition.

The YouTuber said: “Even though we didn’t win we still feel like winners in our own right.

“We are still very, very happy with the result. We loved it. It has been the best experience I’ve ever had in my life. Not only the experience in itself, but also the people.”

NEW VLOG - https://t.co/Dtf3gh578y - OUR REACTION TO THE FINAL pic.twitter.com/D1wsv7U14h — Joe Sugg (@Joe_Sugg) January 3, 2019

Sugg said that his dance partner coached him to think positively about their chances in the competition.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, he said: “Throughout this entire competition Dianne has always been saying to me ‘Joe, you’ve got to always think positive. In your head, think you’re going to win, think you’re going to get top scores’.

“We were thinking, ‘This could be it, this could be good, this could be great’. It was one of those things where we were just thinking, ‘Just got to think positive and whatever happen, happens’.”

Sugg and Buswell sent their congratulations to winners Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley, and thanked those who had supported them and voted throughout their time on Strictly.

- Press Association