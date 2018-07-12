Joe Jonas is in Dublin and here’s what he is up to

Joe Jonas has landed in Dublin and according to his social media he’s been hanging out deers in Phoenix Park and visiting the Guinness Factory.

The 28-year-old singer documented his adventures on his Instagram for his 7 million followers to see, including showing off his certificate of excellence from The Guinness Academy.

He also tried (and failed) to trick his audience with a taster sized pint of the black stuff.

The singer’s band, DMC are town to support Bruno Mars at his Marlay Park concert tonight but swapped rehearsals to spend time with the deer in Phoenix Park.

🦌 A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Jul 11, 2018 at 8:10am PDT

The middle-child of the brothers announced his engagement to Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner,