Joe Jonas dresses as fiancee’s Game Of Thrones character

Joe Jonas amused fans by dressing as his fiancee Sophie Turner’s Game Of Thrones character for a Halloween party.

The US singer shared pictures on social media showing him wearing a long turquoise gown similar to one Sansa Stark wore in the hit fantasy series.

Jonas, 29, donned a long red wig to complete the look.

another Saturday Nite 🎃 pic.twitter.com/o1FzWWXWf7 — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) October 28, 2018

The star’s fans thought his choice of outfit was hilarious.

“Oh lord! This made me laugh!” said one person on Twitter, while another added: “Your costume is iconic. Only a legend would.”

Jonas and Turner, 22, have been romantically linked since 2016 and announced their engagement in October 2017.- Press Association