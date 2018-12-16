Joanne Clifton celebrates brother Kevin’s Strictly victory in touching post

The sister of Strictly Come Dancing winner Kevin Clifton has posted a touching throwback tribute to the professional dancer.

Joanne Clifton danced to victory in the 2016 edition of the series alongside her celebrity partner Ore Oduba.

Taking to Instagram, the 35-year-old posted a collage showing the moment both her and her brother lifted the glitterball trophy. A third image showed the pair as young children, holding trophies.

She captioned the photo: “WE DID IT MUM AND DAD,” before tagging her brother, Stacey Dooley and her former partner Oduba.

Joanne was the first in the family to be crowned winner of Strictly after taking the top spot with television presenter Oduba.

Two years later, Kevin joined her in lifting the series’ coveted trophy, after winning alongside documentary presenter Stacey Dooley in last night’s final.

- Press Association