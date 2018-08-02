JJ Abrams pays tribute to Carrie Fisher with first photo from Star Wars: Episode IX set

JJ Abrams has sent Star Wars fans into a frenzy with his first ever tweet.

The director posted a photo from the Star Wars: Episode IX set including a special nod to the late Carrie Fisher.

“Bittersweet starting this next chapter without Carrie,” he wrote.

“But thanks to an extraordinary cast and crew, we are ready to go”

Bittersweet starting this next chapter without Carrie, but thanks to an extraordinary cast and crew, we are ready to go. Grateful for @rianjohnson and special thanks to George Lucas for creating this incredible world and beginning a story of which we are lucky to be a part. #IX pic.twitter.com/FOfnGwVut5 — JJ Abrams (@jjabrams) August 1, 2018

Carrie appeared in episodes seven and eight of the Stars Wars trilogies before she passed away in 2016.

Although earlier this month fans received a surprise when Fisher’s name appeared in the cast list for the upcoming movie.

Abrams explained that she would appear in unseen footage from The Force Awakens, which he also directed.

The tweet also paid tribute to Rian Johnson and George Lucas for “creating this incredible world and beginning a story of which we are lucky to be a part”.

The final instalment of the trilogy will be released on December 20, 2019.