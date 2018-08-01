JJ Abrams pays tribute to Carrie Fisher as he shares image from Star Wars set

JJ Abrams paid tribute to Carrie Fisher as he shared the first photo from the set of the new Star Wars film.

In the first message from his Twitter account, the director said it was “bittersweet” moving ahead on Episode IX of the space saga without the Princess Leia actress, who died in 2016.

He also shared an image of a camera on the set of the film.

“Bittersweet starting this next chapter without Carrie, but thanks to an extraordinary cast and crew, we are ready to go,” Abrams said.

“Grateful for @rianjohnson and special thanks to George Lucas for creating this incredible world and beginning a story of which we are lucky to be a part. #IX.”

Abrams recently confirmed Fisher would be in the film to give the latest trilogy a “satisfying conclusion”.

Footage of the actress shot for 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens will be used in the ninth film in the space opera’s core trilogies.

Fisher died in 2016 at the age of 60, after she finished work on The Last Jedi.

- Press Association