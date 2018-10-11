Jessie J remains silent on Channing Tatum romance rumours

Jessie J has appeared to ignore the buzz around her rumoured relationship with Channing Tatum as she took to social media to remind fans of a forthcoming album.

The British pop star and the Hollywood actor are reported to have been dating for a few months, according to American publication Us Weekly.

The news of their suspected dalliance comes six months after Magic Mike star Tatum, 38, announced his split from wife Jenna Dewan. Channing Tatum (Ian West/PA)

Jessie, 30, seemed to take no notice of the speculation – which led to both herself and Tatum trending on Twitter – as she posted a picture of her new Christmas album cover on Instagram.

Along with the festive promotional snap, she simply commented with its release date, October 26.

BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo was among those commenting on the unlikely relationship on Twitter.

All I can hear is right now is Jessie J singing “Ch-ch-ch-ch-Channing Tatum. 🤯🤯🤯 — Clara Amfo (@claraamfo) October 11, 2018

It appears to be unknown how or when Jessie and Tatum met, but a source told Us Weekly: “It’s new, casual and they’re having fun together.”

The reported romance comes after an onlooker tweeted they had spotted the two stars together in a bar last week.

Channing Tatum and Jessie J are in the same bar as me and I just tried to take a picture and his body guard stop me quicker than I could focus my camera 😓 — CY (@Carina_York) October 6, 2018

- Press Association