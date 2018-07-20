Jessie J is coming to Dublin
Jessie J is back and she's coming to Dublin.
The Do It Like A Dude songstress will play the National Stadium on Saturday, December 1, 2018.
Tickets are €39.05 including booking fee and are on sale now from Ticketmaster.
The Londoner released her confessional new album R.O.S.E in May. The title is an acronym for realizations, obsessions, sex and empowerment—all topics that will be explored in song. But the meaning behind that title goes even deeper.
