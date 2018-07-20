Jessie J is coming to Dublin

Jessie J is back and she's coming to Dublin.

The Do It Like A Dude songstress will play the National Stadium on Saturday, December 1, 2018.

Tickets are €39.05 including booking fee and are on sale now from Ticketmaster.

The Londoner released her confessional new album R.O.S.E in May. The title is an acronym for realizations, obsessions, sex and empowerment—all topics that will be explored in song. But the meaning behind that title goes even deeper.

It didn’t come to me straight away. The more I started writing, the more I kept repeating the words, and then one day I realized those words spelt ROSE. My mum’s name is Rose. They have always been my favorite flower, so beautiful but when handled badly can fall apart, so delicate but so very strong. I just started seeing roses everywhere, it was so weird but I knew it was for a reason, I was definitely paying attention to a deeper and higher energy.

- Digital Desk