Jermaine Jackson: Leave my late brother Michael alone

Jermaine Jackson has hit out at a documentary which alleges that his late brother Michael was a child sex abuser.

He said he was “1,000% sure” that the pop star was innocent.

Wiping away tears, the singer told Good Morning Britain: “We lost Michael, we lost our father. We are still mourning.

“We lost a lot, just leave us alone, leave him alone, let him rest. Please, let him rest. He deserves to rest.”

The documentary, Leaving Neverland, features accusers Wade Robson and James Safechuck.

The film’s director, Dan Reed, has said he has no doubts about the men’s validity.

Asked about his brother having young boys to stay overnight at his ranch, Jermaine told the ITV show: “Those were slumber parties, there were little girls there, even with their parents, their uncles, and they were sitting down, watching movies, eating cookies, popcorn, having fun, watching films.

“And Michael said ‘Why do people relate the bed to sex?’ which shows you his innocence. Michael’s a big kid.”

He said he was “1,000% sure” of his brother’s innocence “because Michael was tried by a jury and acquitted on all of this because there was no real evidence, there was nothing there”.

He added: “He did a lot for the world … There is no truth to this documentary.” Michael Jackson (Yui Mok/PA)

In a previous statement, the Jackson family said the star, dubbed the King of Pop, was subjected to a thorough investigation which included a surprise raid on his Neverland Ranch, but was still acquitted at his criminal trial in 2005, in a case involving another young man.

Mr Robson testified at that trial, saying he had slept in Jackson’s room many times, but that the singer had never molested him.

Mr Safechuck made similar statements to investigators as a boy.

Both men filed lawsuits in 2013 saying that stress and trauma had forced them to face the truth and admit they were sexually abused.

The suits have been thrown out on technical grounds, but are under appeal.

The Thriller star died in 2009.

Leaving Neverland premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and is set to air on Channel 4 in the spring.

- Press Association