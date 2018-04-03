Jeremy Paxman to present Have I Got News For You for the first time

Jeremy Paxman will make his presenting debut on Have I Got News For You when the satirical panel show returns for a new series.

The former Newsnight host will join regular team captains Paul Merton and Ian Hislop, as well as guest panellists Josh Widdicombe and Steph McGovern in the first of nine new episodes on Friday.

Comedian and actor Greg Davies will also take on hosting duties for the first time in the new series after previously appearing as a panellist.

Established Have I Got News For You guest presenters Jo Brand and Victoria Coren Mitchell have been confirmed to be returning in forthcoming episodes.

The BBC comedy programme, which has been running since 1990, uses a rotation of guest presenters each week.

Paxman’s presenting role was confirmed after Merton and Hislop said the lack of female MPs acting as guest hosts is because they do not want the job, not because they are not asked.

Merton told the Radio Times magazine: “The producers always ask more women than men. More women say no.”

He added that “right from the early days, that’s been the case”.

Hislop said: “And everyone you think should have been asked has been. Really, they really have.”

Have I Got News For You airs at 9.30pm on Friday on BBC One.