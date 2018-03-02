Jeremy Meeks to Chloe Green: I’m blessed to have you in my life

Model Jeremy Meeks, best known as the “hot felon”, has paid tribute to his heiress girlfriend Chloe Green on her birthday.

Meeks’ mugshot went viral in 2014 after he was arrested for possession of firearms and criminal street gang activity.

He recently left his wife and began a relationship with the Topshop heiress, who is the daughter of billionaire Sir Philip Green.

Marking Green’s 27th birthday, he shared a photo of the pair looking into each other’s eyes and wrote on Instagram: “Happy Birthday Baby. I’m so Blessed to have you in my life.

“This is the first of many more to come.I love you more than words can explain….”

Meeks, who has a teardrop tattoo on his face, enjoyed an unusual rise to fame after he scored a modelling contract before he was released from prison in March 2016 after fans on Facebook praised his high cheekbones, chiselled features and striking blue eyes.

On February 7 Green marked Meeks’ own birthday with a montage of photos of the couple on Instagram, writing: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to My Everything @jmeeksofficial. We have travelled the world together, created the most amazing memories, laughed smiled and really just enjoyed every second of life.

“This is only the beginning and today is your day baby and it’s going to be the most amazing one!!! Our first birthday of many together. I LOVE YOU #mybirthdayboy #partnerincrime#myeverything”