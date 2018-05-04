Jeremy Clarkson would return to BBC for his favourite show ‘in a heartbeat’

Jeremy Clarkson has revealed he would return to the BBC “in a heartbeat” to appear on game show Pointless.

The former Top Gear presenter was dropped from the flagship BBC show in 2015, over what the corporation called an “unprovoked physical attack” on producer Oisin Tymon.

He is now preparing to host the revival of popular ITV quiz show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? but revealed he is a big fan of the BBC’s Pointless.

Phone a friend, it's back.

Who Wants To Be A #Millionaire? Saturday 5th May @ITV pic.twitter.com/MzSHBos4D7 — ITV (@ITV) April 25, 2018

“I think it’s a tremendously clever quiz show and I love it. I like to be home every day at 5.15 to watch it,” he said.

Asked if he would like to appear on a celebrity edition of Pointless, Clarkson said: “Yes, in a heartbeat.

“I’d love to go on Pointless.”

However, he said the Alexander Armstrong-fronted game show was just a “very good stopgap” until Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? returned.

“Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? was fantastic because you could watch it as a family and you could argue about what the right answer was and you had time to do that.

“So it wasn’t like quick-fire answering where you can’t really take part at home because it was too quick.

“And then you started to invest in the person and you cared one way or the other if they won or lost,” he said.

Alexander Armstrong hosts Jeremy Clarkson’s favourite game show, Pointless (Ian West/PA)

Clarkson will have to answer questions himself if contestants use a newly introduced fourth lifeline in forthcoming episodes of Millionaire.

The game show, returning for a run of 20th anniversary episodes, will now include Ask The Host which contestants can use alongside the existing lifelines – 50/50, Phone A Friend and Ask The Audience.

The additional twist may give competitors an extra helping hand as the former Top Gear star will have to say if he knows the answer to a question, or share his opinion on what it might be.

Another new element to the popular programme, which was originally hosted by Chris Tarrant, will allow contestants to set their own second safety net amount.

As they answer questions higher up the scale to reach £1 million, they have a fixed net of £1,000 – once they reach that point after answering five questions correctly, they will take that home as a minimum.

The second safety net was originally £32,000, but, in the seven new episodes, each contestant is allowed to determine their own after passing the £1,000 mark, between £2,000 and £500,000.

Clarkson said the second new twist requires “balls of steel”.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? starts on Saturday May 5 at 9.15pm on ITV, and will then continue nightly throughout the week at 9pm for a further six episodes.

- Press Association